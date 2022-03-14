© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Free Brittney Griner: What could come next after the WNBA star's arrest in Russia

Published March 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
United States' Brittney Griner (15) runs up court during women's basketball gold medal game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Griner’s detention in Russia raises all sorts of questions. Is she a political prisoner in the standoff between two superpowers? Is she being treated like anyone else who violated the law in a foreign country? (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Brittney Griner is one of the best basketball players in the world. She’s a seven-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

In February, she was arrested at the Moscow airport for alleged possession of vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil. Griner was there to play for a Russian team during the WNBA off-season because the pay is much higher.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks about Griner’s arrest and its larger context with Adrienne Lawrence, a lawyer and former ESPN host.

