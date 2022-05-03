© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Tech's 'great man' fallacy: Can Elon Musk alone turn Twitter around?

Published May 3, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is buying Twitter. But the company is notoriously unprofitable.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has called Musk the “singular solution” to the company’s business problems.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Will Oremus, tech writer and analyst at the Washington Post, about the great man fallacy, which he says overstates the importance and power of one prominent man.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.