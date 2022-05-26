Sandy Hook library clerk reflects on Uvalde shooting

The tragic massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, was the second-deadliest school shooting in the U.S.

The worst was at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Connecticut. On that day in December 2012, 20 students, ages6 and 7, and six adults were killed.

Mary Ann Jacob is a former library clerk at Sandy Hook elementary who survived the mass shooting. She’s now a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, an organization that advocates for stronger gun laws. She speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

