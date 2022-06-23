© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jan. 6 committee probes Trump administration's pressure campaign on the Justice Department

Published June 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee holds its fifth public hearing investigating the pressure campaign by Trump administration officials to get the Justice Department to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.