Xavier University, Cincinnati Reds become latest to ink partnership deal

Xavier University and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday announced the start of a new 10-year partnership, making Xavier the official university of the Reds.

As the team's official partner, Xavier students will be selected for internships within the Reds' front office, working alongside professionals in marketing, promotions, business analytics, fan engagement and sales. The Reds also will collaborate with the university on experiential learning projects and participate in Xavier's academic programs as a research partner on projects related to industry issues.

Xavier President Colleen Hanycz says the partnership will be a game-changer for the university and its students.

“From unique career development opportunities to premier educational offerings, we will create ample opportunities for the people who make our two storied organizations so special," Hanycz said in a statement. "I could not be more thrilled at the benefits this will provide for Xavier students and employees in the decade ahead.”

Xavier and the Reds plan to celebrate the new partnership this Wednesday at the Xavier vs. Butler men's basketball game and during Redsfest at the Cincinnati Convention Center this weekend.

The deal marks the latest partnership between a Cincinnati professional sports team and a local university.

In 2025, Miami University inked a similar deal with the Bengals, becoming the NFL franchise's official education partner. Later that same year, the University of Cincinnati became the official college of FC Cincinnati, agreeing to a deal for a new matchday internship program for 8 to 10 UC students, as well as other educational and professional partnerships.

