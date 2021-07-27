-
When a person as brilliant, as knowledgeable in his field, and as gifted at teaching as Eugene L. Beaupre passes away, you might worry that his knowledge…
-
The University of Cincinnati, Miami and Xavier all say they intend to be on campus this fall. "I am pleased to announce that it is our current plan to…
-
Incoming Xavier University President Colleen Hanycz, Ph.D., doesn't take over until July 1, but she was in Cincinnati Monday to meet with the Xavier…
-
Xavier University has named its first female president in its 190-year history. Colleen Hanycz is also the first lay person to hold the job.She begins…
-
Updated Tuesday, May 26, 3:00 p.m.Cincinnati State says its students will do remote learning this fall with the exception of required labs and skills…
-
The Rev. Michael J. Graham, S.J. is announcing his retirement after 20 years at the helm of Xavier University. Graham will officially step down June 30,…
-
The multi-talented Bob Nave, who died Tuesday at home, is hard to describe in one sentence.I first heard him playing jazz on old WNOP-AM (740), "Radio…
-
How did a kid from Finneytown named Jay Moriarty become the executive producer of The Jeffersons, the hit 1970s sitcom about an African American…
-
The University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees voted unanimously to rename the College of Arts and Sciences Tuesday.The university is dropping enslaver…
-
Cincinnati native Jay Moriarty, who wrote for The Jeffersons for seven seasons, can't wait to see ABC's recreation of a 1976 All In The Family episode on…