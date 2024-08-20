Tri-State college students are returning to campus (so be prepared for traffic)

Class is back in session for area college students.

Last week, incoming students at Xavier University and Northern Kentucky University moved into on-campus housing ahead of the start of the fall semester, which began Monday. NKU says this year, it's welcoming back around 15,000 students.

Miami University anticipates nearly 4,330 first-year students to arrive on campus Friday. In previous years, the university held its move-in day on Thursday. This year, Miami says it's moving it to make it easier for families to take time off to accompany their students to campus and create a smoother transition into Miami's "Welcome Weekend" activities.

Over at the University of Cincinnati, students have already started moving in to on-campus housing. The university recently renovated two dorms to accommodate more students and offer updated amenities.

RELATED: UC reopens Siddall Hall after an $85 million renovation

UC has seen its enrollment grow each year. Last fall, the university welcomed its largest class on record with more than 50,000 students. That number is expected to be even larger this year.

According to UC's Assistant VP of Housing Carl Dieso, more than 5,800 first-year students will be moving in to either on- or off-campus housing before the start of the school year on Aug. 26. More than 4,000 of them will be moving in to on-campus dorms over the next few days.

With such a large student population, UC is staggering its move-in days to reduce congestion in and around campus.



University of Cincinnati move-in schedule

Aug. 20-22: First-year students move in

Aug. 23-25: upperclass and all other students move in

Aug. 26: First day of classes

Both new and returning students and families are advised to arrive at their housing locations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m . on the day of their scheduled move-in to ensure a smooth experience.

RELATED: CPS students head back to class with several changes, including a new superintendent



Miami University move-in schedule

Aug. 23: First-year students

Aug. 24-25: all upper-class students

Aug. 26: First day of classes

Students will also be assigned a time block when they should move in on their move-in day.