University of Cincinnati welcomes its largest class on record

As classes begin on campus this week, the University of Cincinnati is projected to have its largest class on record with approximately 50,500 students enrolled this year. The record number is a more than 5% increase over last year's record of 47,914 students.

In the last decade, the university has grown its student population by close to 8,000 students.

UC's Vice Provost of Enrollment Management Jack Miner says the student body's growth is part of the university's mission to help push Cincinnati and the entire region forward.

"When we think about those 50,000 students, that's 50,000 dreams, that's 50,000 lives that are going to be changed," Miner told WVXU. "That's also 50,000 employees for Cincinnati businesses and 50,000 degreed employees for Cincinnati businesses that we'll have in a few years."

Of those more than 50,000 students, UC is welcoming 8,900 first-year students and approximately 8,000 have just moved into on-campus housing.

Recently, some students have shared concerns about the university's growing enrollment, saying there isn't enough affordable housing available for students close to campus. Still, university leadership has said it will continue to grow and is working to address the lack of housing.

In January, UC unveiled the newly renovated Calhoun Hall which was expanded to house hundreds more students. Nearby Siddall Hall is also being renovated to allow for more residents. The university has also co-sponsored housing development projects in the surrounding neighborhood.

"In addition to us addressing the housing issues we've had, we've really seen the community step up and see a lot of private partners also building in this neighborhood. Which ultimately helps development throughout the city and really creates a more robust area for our students to enjoy," Miner said.

He anticipates UC to continue growing in the coming years. By 2030, the university expects to have about 60,000 students enrolled, but much of that growth won't happen on its main campus. This semester, 8,500 students will be attending one of UC's online degree programs.

Miner also points out that students attending UC's satellite campuses in Blue Ash and Clermont are also counted in that 50,000 enrollment number. Both campuses have grown their enrollment numbers this year.