A planned workforce development center in Oxford is getting another financial boost. JobsOhio is awarding a Vibrant Community Grant to help fund the…
In the decades following the Civil War, African Americans remained terrorized by white supremacists and others opposed to equal rights. Lynchings became a…
As America continues to wrestle with its racial divides, universities are pressed more than ever to increase diversity and cultural competency among…
President Joe Biden is nominating the executive director of Miami University's Myaamia Center to the National Council on the Humanities. Daryl Baldwin has…
The University of Cincinnati, Miami and Xavier all say they intend to be on campus this fall. "I am pleased to announce that it is our current plan to…
The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is taking over management and operation of Miami University's airport.Under an agreement announced…
A program to improve and provide access to mental health and substance use programs geared toward Ohio K-12 students, teachers and staff is getting a $6…
The Butler County General Health District (BCGHD) says the number of positive COVID-19 cases at Miami University continues to increase. The health…
All Miami University student athletes who have returned to campus are quarantined. The Butler County General Health District says any coaches and staff…
More than two decades before this month's announcements from a Cincinnati-area high school and the Washington D.C. NFL team, Miami University's Board of…