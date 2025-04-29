WVXU's inaugural broadcast in Evanston

A pioneering group of students on the campus of Xavier University began broadcasting Muzak over carrier current out of a closet in North Hall. Over the next few years, their effort would grow in watts and reach to a closed-circuit campus radio, low power radio, and eventually, to the NPR member station WVXU.

Courtesy Jay Adrick

Today, WVXU broadcasts for the first time from our brand new home in Evanston, and we're flipping the switch with Cincinnati Edition.

We'll talk with some of the early voices on air and hear some of the programs of the past. We'll discuss the construction of our new home, the first mass timber building in the city. And we'll talk with Evanston neighbors about what makes the community unique.

Guests:

Rich Eiswerth, president, Cincinnati Public Radio

Maryanne Zeleznik, vice president of news, WVXU

James Stallworth, president, Evanston Community Council

Marye Ward, committee chair, Evanston Community Council

Yvonne Jones, job coach, Evanston Employment Resource Center

Ways to listen to this show: