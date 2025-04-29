WVXU's inaugural broadcast in Evanston
A pioneering group of students on the campus of Xavier University began broadcasting Muzak over carrier current out of a closet in North Hall. Over the next few years, their effort would grow in watts and reach to a closed-circuit campus radio, low power radio, and eventually, to the NPR member station WVXU.
Today, WVXU broadcasts for the first time from our brand new home in Evanston, and we're flipping the switch with Cincinnati Edition.
We'll talk with some of the early voices on air and hear some of the programs of the past. We'll discuss the construction of our new home, the first mass timber building in the city. And we'll talk with Evanston neighbors about what makes the community unique.
Guests:
- Rich Eiswerth, president, Cincinnati Public Radio
- Maryanne Zeleznik, vice president of news, WVXU
- James Stallworth, president, Evanston Community Council
- Marye Ward, committee chair, Evanston Community Council
- Yvonne Jones, job coach, Evanston Employment Resource Center
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.