-
It's the end of an era on WVXU-FM. Around Cincinnati, the 7 p.m. Sunday arts and culture show, airs its final broadcast after 15 years this Sunday.It's…
-
For his final segment on Around Cincinnati, John Kiesewetter pays a visit to the Rosemary Clooney House in Augusta, Kentucky. After touring the house for…
-
One of Cincinnati Public Radio’s most ardent fans and biggest supporters is also one of the city’s most talented musicians. Michael Chertock is the…
-
Around Cincinnati’s longtime theatre contributor, Rick Pender, chose one of the region’s most talented and in-demand actors for his final segment. Bruce…
-
For the final segment of Around Cincinnati’s 15-year run, Brian O’Donnell is joined by musicians Karin Berquist and Linford Detweiler, also known as Over…
-
With the end of WVXU's Around Cincinnati Sunday night local arts show, and Chris Thile's national Live From Here Saturday program, weekends will sound…
-
As Around Cincinnati winds down its 15-year run, we want to share one of our shining moments. In 2007, local theatre writer and longtime contributor Rick…
-
For her final contribution to Around Cincinnati, our literary contributor Kelly Blewett has a conversation with her friend, former co-worker, and…
-
Local Latin musician and organizer Nicholas Radina is with Brian O’Donnell to talk about the pause needed for his Salsa on the Square summer concerts on…
-
Barbara Gray concludes her Around Cincinnati book segments by interviewing bestselling author, Louise Penny. She provides a preview of her latest novel in…