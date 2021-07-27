-
Two weeks before the May 4 mayoral primary, WVXU begins examining Cincinnati political corruption in a series called "Trust In Local Government – WVXU's…
-
This month, we’d like to introduce you to our newest reporter, Becca Costello. She’s a Greater Cincinnati native who was working in Nebraska until we…
-
We are happy to welcome Jolene Almendarez to the WVXU news team. Jolene came to the station the week of the election and hit the ground running.Here is…
-
As we enter 2021 with memories of the recent Christmas holiday, here is some additional Christmas cheer. Happy New Year from Cincinnati Public…
-
To me, it seems like WVXU has always been around. And for good reason.WVXU was five years old when I started my career at the Enquirer in 1975, fresh out…
-
In A Midsummer Night’s Dream, William Shakespeare wrote that "the course of true love never did run smooth."But from all accounts, the Cincinnati…
-
Update 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14: Bill Rinehart's OKI Wanna Know feature premeires on WVXU Wednesday, July 15, during Morning Edition at 7:44 and 9:44 a.m.,…
-
Congratulations to Tana Weingartner, Ambriehl Crutchfield, News Director Maryanne Zeleznik and the rest of the WVXU news staff for their awards from the…
-
The multi-talented Bob Nave, who died Tuesday at home, is hard to describe in one sentence.I first heard him playing jazz on old WNOP-AM (740), "Radio…
-
In addition to your radio, WVXU presents news across a variety of platforms, including wvxu.org, its mobile app and our Daily View email newsletter.…