Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

Food Network's Kardea Brown showcases her Gullah-Geechee roots in debut cookbook

Published October 27, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Kardea Brown authored a new cookbook titled "The Way Home." (Sully Sullivan)
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Kardea Brown of the top-rated Food Network show “Delicious Miss Brown.” Brown has just published her first cookbook “The Way Home,” which celebrates the food of her family and the cuisine of the Sea Islands of Charleston.

“The Way Home” by Kardea Brown cover. (Courtesy)

Book excerpt: ‘The Way Home’

By Kardea Brown

Excerpted from”The Way Home” by Kardea Brown. Published by Amistad/Harper Collins Publishers. Copyright © 2022 by Kardea Brown. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.