© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

Are we logging off? The latest on Elon Musk, Twitter and the news media

Published October 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
The Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)
The Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter. He fired several top executives immediately and likely has more changes in mind.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks about it with NPR’s Bobby Allyn.

Even if you don’t use Twitter, your favorite journalists probably are. And that affects the news.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with journalist Femi Oke about Twitter and the news media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.