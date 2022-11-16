'All This Could Be Different' explores the immigrant experience

National Book Award fiction finalist “All This Could Be Different” centers around Sneha, a recent college graduate from India who’s making her way in Milwaukee in 2013. Host Robin Young speaks with author Sarah Thankam Mathews.

The National Book Awards will be announced this evening.

The cover of “All This Could Be Different.” (Courtesy)

Book excerpt: ‘All This Could Be Different’

By Sarah Thankam

From ALL THIS COULD BE DIFFERENT by Sarah Thankam Mathews, published on August 2, 2022 by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2022 by Sarah Thankam Mathews.

