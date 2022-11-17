© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Karen Bass makes history as first woman elected mayor of Los Angeles

Published November 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST

Congresswoman Karen Bass has been elected mayor of Los Angeles. She is the city’s first female mayor. She defeated billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso who poured $100 million of his own money into the bruising contest.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with KPCC’s civics and democracy correspondent Frank Stoltze.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

