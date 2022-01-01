Cincinnati Public Radio is proud to present the following selection of holiday programming on 91.7 WVXU & 90.9 WGUC this season:

Saturday, December 3, 10:10 am

A Classical Kids Christmas: Carols and poetry combine to tell the story of Christmas, just like the pageants of days gone by. Experience the traditions of Christmas around the around, meet Saint Nicholas, and follow the Wise Men.

Saturday, December 10, 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Hallelujah Handel, Parts I & II with Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of Cincinnati Opera.

Sunday, December 11, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

All is Bright: an hour of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer.

Saturday, December 17, 10:00 a.m. – 12 noon

Hallelujah Handel, Parts III & IV with Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of Cincinnati Opera.

Saturday, December 17, 7 p.m.

VAE Candlelit Christmas

Sunday, December 18, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Candles Burning Brightly: A celebration of Hanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. "Candles Burning Brightly" explores the meaning and traditions of Hanukah, including holiday foods and Sephardic and Ashkenazi music.

Sunday, December 18, 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Music of Hanukkah: Our annual celebration with stories and music, hosted by Naomi Lewin.

Sunday, December 18, 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Music of the Baroque Brass and Choral Holiday Concert: Music of the Baroque is comprised of a chorus and orchestra of approximately 60 professional musicians who individually perform around the nation and worldwide and come together in Chicago as a collective. Conductor William Jon Gray has assembled a program highlighting diverse holiday traditions around a single unifying principle: music gives voice to the spirit of the season.

Monday, December 19, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Welcome Christmas!: A perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. John Birge hosts an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest. For 2019, hear the world premiere of Nico Muhly's "The Faire Starre," a nativity cantata that draws on 17th century metaphysical poets and is set in the unique, eclectic style that has earned Nico Muhly raves from the Metropolitan Opera.

Tuesday, December 20, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas: Lynne Warfel hosts an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, Jessye Norman, and a variety of choirs.

Wednesday, December 21, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

A Chanticleer Christmas: Celebrate the season with song! Brian Newhouse hosts this one-hour program of a cappella holiday favorites, new and old, presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man choral ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices."

Thursday, December 22, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

A Mexican Christmas with Newberry Consort & EnsAmble Ad-Hoc: A Mexican Christmas, an album of 17th century traditional music for worship and celebration. The collection features pieces commonly heard in both liturgical service and in the streets, and evoke the solemnity and fanfare heard in Mexico City’s convents and plazas, with jubilant vocals and lively strings, guitars, and percussion. Organ, harp, bassoon, and a variety of Mexican traditional instruments bring this exuberant and diverse music to life. Soprano Ellen Hargis, Director Emerita of The Newberry Consort, and soprano Francy Acosta, Director of EnsAmble Ad-Hoc, are your hosts.

Thursday, December 22, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas with Morehouse & Spelman Glee Clubs: One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges – two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine tingling concert program. This year's program features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the school’s tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts. Break: 59:00 1 break (:59 at 33:30) Repeat Content Depot

Friday, December 23, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Ballad of the Brown King and Other Music for Christmas by Black Composers: Dr. Louise Toppin, a noted performer and scholar who specializes in the concert repertoire of African American composers, presents the world premiere recording of Margaret Bonds’s The Ballad of the Brown King. With a libretto by Langston Hughes, this Christmas cantata which focuses on Balthazar, the dark-skinned king who journeyed to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Jesus Christ, is beautifully interpreted by New York City-based The Dessoff Choirs and Orchestra, soloists soprano Laquita Mitchell, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford and tenor Noah Stewart, led by Malcolm J. Merriweather. The special will also include music for the season selected by Dr. Toppin.

Saturday, December 24, 10 a.m. – 12 noon

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols: An annual and beloved Christmas tradition, “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” is an extraordinary and memorable live service of word and music from the Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England. Audiences will share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal music (anthems a cappella and with organ accompaniment, and congregational hymns), presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue.

Saturday, December 24, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays: Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips is your host for The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays, an hour-long special devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to beloved standards (“White Christmas” from “Holiday Inn” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from “Meet Me in St. Louis”), Michael shares an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, ranging from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from “Sun Valley Serenade”) to Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride accompaniment composed for the Orson Welles drama “The Magnificent Ambersons.” Bundle up and enjoy The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays!

Saturday, December 24, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival: This service in song and word has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra. Valerie Kahler shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite.

Saturday, December 24, 6 p.m.

A Choral Christmas With Stile Antico: Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices,. Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH. Presented by NPR Music.

Sunday, December 25, 4 p.m.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols: ENCORE

Sunday, December 25, 9 p.m.

A Hanukah Celebration with Chicago A Capella: Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago A Cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring, informative and entertaining show featuring choral music set to Hanukah texts both familiar and original performed by virtuoso ensemble Chicago A Capella.

Monday, December 26, 9 a.m.

The Sounds of Kwanzaa: During the aftermath of the Watts Uprisings in the 1960s, Dr. Maulana Karenga decided to create a special December holiday designed for Black people to celebrate themselves, their culture, and their future liberation. Today, Kwanzaa is still celebrated by not only Afro-Americans, but Black people around the globe! In this broadcast, Garrett McQueen offers a background on the history of Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside musical selections that highlight the spirit of the celebration. The show features the compositions of Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Sean O’Loughlin, and special performances by Imani Winds.

Monday, December 26, 6:30 p.m.

