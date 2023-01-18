Cleveland Clinic reports it lost more than $200 million last year

The Cleveland Clinic lost more than $200 million dollars last year, the hospital system's CEO announced Wednesday in a press release on the state of the Clinic.

The hospital attributed the losses to healthcare services that were put on hold during the pandemic, labor shortages and associated higher wages and inflation that affected supply and pharmaceutical costs, according to the release.

Last year was particularly difficult for many hospitals. More than half lost money despite patient demand for services, the release said.

But the Clinic's CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic said in the release he was confident the Clinic would weather the storm.

“We have been able to fulfill our mission for more than 100 years – despite wars, recessions, pandemics and the tragic fire of 1929 on our campus,” he said. “Cleveland Clinic is persistent in good times and in hard times. We stay true to our goals, even when it is most difficult, and have never compromised our care.”

As the world moves beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, the health care sector is facing new challenges, Mihaljevic said in the release.

Across the country, Americans' health is declining, more health care workers are burned out and leaving the field, the majority of hospitals are taking financial losses and health care inequities are threatening to widen in local communities, the release said.

Amidst those challenges, the Clinic is focusing on four care priorities: care for patients, caregivers, community and the organization.

Mihaljevic pointed to a new team dedicated to identifying and treating sepsis, a potentially deadly blood infection, that saved 500 additional lives, its "best benefit package in healthcare," the more than 1,600 newly hired caregivers who live in Cleveland and hospital expansions in Abu Dhabi, London, Mentor and Cleveland as examples of the hospital's dedication to its priorities.

“I am optimistic about the future, because we apply what makes us great across our global system, along with our people," said Mihaljevic in the release. "Cleveland Clinic’s model of care is the model of what healthcare will be. Our shared responsibility is to refine it, to meet the needs of our patients, and bring it to those who have lost hope.”

