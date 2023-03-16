Meet The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford and Erin Gotsacker

Public media organizations across Ohio have partnered to launch The Ohio Newsroom, a formal collaboration of Ohio’s existing network of public radio newsrooms that creates a sustainable model offering news coverage, including stories that may not have otherwise been told. Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU are proud to be founding members of this imitative.

In the Summer of 2022, Clare A. Roth was hired as the Managing Editor. She's recently been joined two new Cincinnati-based reporters. Join us in welcoming Kendall Crawford and Erin Gotsacker! Be sure to have a listen to their introductory conversation above.

