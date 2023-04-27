Bill to keep Indiana from setting stricter coal ash rules heads to governor

A bill that prevents Indiana from making coal ash rules stricter than federal ones is awaiting the governor’s signature. Some lawmakers and environmental groups worry this could prevent the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from doing what’s best to handle toxic coal ash in the state.

The waste leftover from burning coal can have toxic heavy metals like mercury, cadmium and arsenic – which can get into the groundwater and pollute local drinking water sources.

IDEM is in the middle of creating a state permitting program for coal ash based on a law passed two years ago. The Hoosier Environmental Council said, because the federal government hasn’t finalized guidelines for state programs like this, House Bill 1623 could call into question anything Indiana has done to regulate coal ash that isn’t spelled out in federal rules.

That could require utilities to do things like assure they have the money to close their coal ash ponds and conduct groundwater monitoring twice a year.

Sen. Rodney Pol (D-Chesterton) opposes the bill. He said there are already residents in northwest Indiana that can’t drink their well water because of coal ash pollution.

“I always hear about how ‘we can’t rely on the federal government, we can’t rely on the federal government.’ But right now we’re going to rely on the federal government to do our job particularly in a state where we have some of the worst water quality in the nation," Pol said.

The bill also states that the Ohio Valley Electric Corporation doesn’t have to follow new state rules for its coal ash ponds at its Clifty Creek power plant until it can meet federal requirements.

Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) said IDEM threatened to shut down the plant if it didn't comply with coal ash rules. But that’s not true — it was the federal government.

“We cannot allow a state agency to threaten our grid and our energy sector. That’s not good public policy, that’s not fair to Hoosiers," Garten said.

The Ohio Valley Electric Corporation has said it shouldn’t have to follow different coal ash rules in Indiana than in Ohio.

