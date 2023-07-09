Police search for suspect following shooting that injured 9 in Downtown Cleveland

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Downtown Cleveland overnight Sunday. The suspected shooter is still at large, according to Cleveland Police. No fatalities have been reported.

The shooting occurred in the Warehouse District on West 6th Street and Johnson Court at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Chief Wayne Drummond said in a news conference Sunday afternoon. Officers were patrolling the area as part of their regular shift and ran toward the gunfire when shots first rang out, he said.

“We have some leads. We will get some of that information out to you guys later,” Drummond said during the news briefing.

It appears the suspect opened fire toward the group of people and fled the scene, he said. The shooting appears to be random, Drummond said, adding that the investigation is still in a preliminary stage and not much is known yet about what occurred.

The nine victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. One person was seriously injured and the others had non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

In the news conference, Mayor Justin Bibb acknowledged the victims and said he was thankful no one was killed.

“It was a tragic and sad day, nonetheless, and truly shows the massive gun problem we have not just in Cleveland, not just in Ohio, but across this nation,” Bibb said.

Bibb also expressed frustration at what he called a “dangerous” bill passed last year in the Ohio Legislature that rolled back some regulations on obtaining guns in the state.

He said Senate Bill 215, which took effect in June 2022 and allows Ohio residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, is responsible for the “recent uptick” in gun violence in Ohio’s large cities.

“I am sick and tired of getting these calls late at night. I am sick and tired of hearing from our residents and victims of gun violence, and Republicans blaming us as mayors for violent crime,” Bibb said. “We need their help, and it’s important that we hold them accountable for passing dangerous gun laws in our state that make it hard for us to keep our communities safe and secure.”

In a statement released Sunday, Congresswoman Shontel Brown, whose district includes Cleveland, called for more gun regulations such as universal background checks.

“I am horrified by the shooting last night in Cleveland," Brown said in the release. "My office is in contact with local authorities and is monitoring the situation. I’m deeply thankful to the officers and first responders at the scene."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5318 or by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.