Half of Ohio House GOP, DeWine call for twice-arrested Republican state rep to resign

Half of the Republicans in the Ohio House have called on fellow GOP Rep. Bob Young (R-Green) to resign, after his second arrest in two months. And now another top Republican has added his name to the list of those suggesting he step down.

Young was arrested late last month for violating a protective order issued after he was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges in July. He's accused of fighting with his wife at their home and with his brother at his home following a fundraiser.

In a conversation with reporters on Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said it’s time for him to step down.

“This is a matter, obviously, that is up to the General Assembly. But, you know, these are some serious charges. It's not a good situation," DeWine said. "So I think he should resign."

Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), who has been described as a close friend of Young's and was at the fundraiser the night the initial incident happened in July, has asked for Young to resign. Stephens stripped Young of his chairmanship of the House Pensions Committee after the second arrest.

A total of 34 Republican representatives signed a letter that says: "Serving in the Ohio House is a privilege - not a right. While our prayers are with the family of Rep. Bob Young during this difficult period for them, we have serious concerns about his recent conduct, and it is clear he is unable to provide effective representation to his constituents at this time. We genuinely hope that our colleague can receive the help he needs, and with that being the utmost importance, we call on Rep. Bob Young to resign."

The letter was shared on Twitter by Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Napoleon), who noted that Young had been censured by the Ohio Republican Party for supporting Stephens over Merrin in the vote for speaker earlier this year.