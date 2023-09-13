Cleveland Institute of Music grapples with student protest of head of orchestral studies

A protest planned for Wednesday at the Cleveland Institute of Music could involve punishment for students who refuse to play their instruments at rehearsal.

CIM’s student government announced online days ago a planned protest, where students would sit silently without instruments, during Wednesday afternoon’s orchestra rehearsal in protest of Carlos Kalmar, principal conductor and director of orchestral studies and the conducting program.

The school cleared him last month after an investigation into accusations of inappropriate behavior. However, student government is circulating a petition calling for his resignation. A flyer about the planned protest says students have “lost trust” in him and are uncomfortable under his leadership.

This week, administration told students via email that they “may receive an unapproved absence” if they participate in the sit-in. Student government countered the threat of school discipline on social media, encouraging protestors to “stay silent and civil” throughout the demonstration.

A comment on that Facebook post, from a user identifying himself as renowned composer Greg Sandow, called the protest "impressive" and asked, "I wonder what options the administration has if the protest continues. Fail every student in the orchestra?" Sandow’s wife, journalist Anne Midgette, recently declined an honorary doctorate from CIM in the wake of the investigation into Kalmar’s behavior.

On Wednesday morning, student government president Erika Cho sent an email labeled as her personal statement, reassuring those who wish to protest.

“You may feel neutral or against the protest, and that’s okay,” she wrote. “You have the opportunity to continue on your way and do what you think is best for you. Just be open-minded to the students that wish to express their concerns. If that’s the case, you do not have to pay attention to us and can choose to continue on with rehearsal or if you wish to support your peers, but not through the protest, we encourage you to wear blue, which signifies unity.”

Shortly after that, according to multiple sources, the school reportedly disabled the mass email distribution lists which can be used to send messages throughout campus.

The protest stems from the Title IX investigation started in April. About 30 students, faculty and staff were interviewed by former U.S. Attorney Carole Rendon. In dismissing the case, acting Title IX coordinator Dean Southern said "the conduct was not on the basis of sex, nor was it so severe or pervasive as to create an objectively offensive environment such that it denies anyone equal access to educational opportunities at CIM based on gender." The school has not commented further on the allegations or investigation.

After the investigation was announced, Title IX director Vivian Scott departed the institution for undisclosed reasons. In July, the school cut 15 percent of its administrative staff.

On September 8, the editorial board of the Observer was highly critical of CIM’s handling of the investigation and questioned why Scott was removed. The paper is part of student media at CIM’s neighbor, Case Western Reserve University. The schools run a joint music program.

Uruguayan-born and Vienna-trained, Carlos Kalmar was named director of orchestral and conducting programs at CIM in 2021, following a three-year search. He left the Oregon Symphony after 18 years as its music director to take the post. He has been artistic director of Chicago’s Grant Park Music Festival since 2000.

Last month, following the dismissal of charges, festival CEO Paul Winberg told the Chicago Tribune that the outcome “reinforces our decision this spring to move forward with Carlos Kalmar as our Artistic Director and Principal Conductor through the 2024 season.”