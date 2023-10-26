Former state representative Bob Young found guilty of domestic violence

Former Ohio Rep. Bob Young, a Republican from Summit County, has been found guilty of domestic violence against his wife.

Visiting Judge Edward O'Farrell announced the verdict following Young's bench trial in Barberton Municipal Court.

The former state representative was arrested July 7 on two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault. He was accused of slapping his wife and throwing her phone in the pool at their home in Green as she attempted to call the police. Several hours later, he allegedly went to his brother’s house and got into a fight with him, breaking a glass door.

Evidence presented in the domestic violence case was compelling, said O’Farrell. A video and testimony from Young’s daughter led to O’Farrell’s decision.

“I believe it was knowing, and in a moment that I know you would love to take back but can’t, you caused some physical harm to your wife,” he said in court Thursday, “so I am concluding that you are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

O'Farrell said he was left emotionally upset after Young accused his daughter of lying in her court testimony.

“To see a father indicate his daughter was a liar, it brings a whole lot of emotions and family dynamics into play that you and your family are going to have to resolve going forward,” he said.

Young was acquitted on the charge of assault against his brother.

"I am going to acquit you of that charge of assault,” O’Farrell said. “Finding the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the elements of the crime against the incident with your brother, Michael Young."

Young is also facing charges for violating a protective order issued by his wife following the incident in July. He was arrested Aug. 29 and resigned his position as a state representative Oct. 2 after pressure from House leadership. In his resignation letter to Speaker of the House Jason Stephens, Young wrote, “I will be vigorously defending myself, and I'm looking forward to personal and legal vindication as the court process plays out.”

The judge said once that case is complete, sentencing will be announced in the domestic violence case.