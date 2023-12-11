Indiana gaming commission continues cooperation with feds over former lawmaker's corruption plea

The Indiana Gaming Commission isn’t saying much about a former state lawmaker who pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges related to a former Indiana casino operator.

But it doesn’t seem like the federal investigation will impact the agency’s work.

Former state Rep. Sean Eberhart (R-Shelbyville) agreed to plead guilty to charges that he accepted promises of a job with Spectacle Gaming with a $350,000 salary in return for his support of a 2019 bill, HEA 1015.

Commission Deputy Director Jennifer Reske said it has been cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and will continue to do so.

“We very much admire the work of the Department of Justice and the things they’re doing — not only here but in other states — to fight public corruption and we’ll continue to be as supportive as we can,” Reske said.

Legislative leaders have ruled out any gaming bills in the 2024 session in the wake of the guilty plea. And Reske said the commission hasn’t identified any need, from its end, for legislation.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.