How young people are navigating climate change

If left unchecked, climate change will most certainly lead to disastrous consequences. We’re already seeing it happen: wildfires turning skies across the country orange, summer temperatures reaching record highs and a megadrought in the West. Young people are among the most concerned about climate change, seeing as they’re the ones going to inherit the world.

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with high school students Leanne Nasser and Emma Weber about how climate change is impacting their plans for the future.

