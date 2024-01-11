Ohio Rep. Tavia Galonski resigns after being named Summit County Clerk of Courts

State Rep. Tavia Galonski of Akron announced her resignation Wednesday night after being appointed Summit County Clerk of Courts, according to the Ohio House Democratic Caucus.

Galonski has served in the House since 2017, when she was appointed to fill out the term of former State Rep. Greta Johnson. Johnson resigned to work for Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro. Galonski has also served in House Democratic leadership as assistant whip since 2021, according to House Democrats.

“Rep. Galonski has been a strong and steadfast voice of economic and social justice for all Ohioans during her time in the legislature," House Minority Leader Allison Russo said in a statement.

Galonski focused her time in the House fighting to protect working families, abortion access, criminal justice reform, economic justice and fair school funding.

Galonski officially resigned earlier this month to enter the screening process to be appointed clerk of courts, according to House Democrats. She replaces former clerk, Sandra Kurt, who was elected clerk of the Akron Municipal Court in November, becoming the first Democrat to hold the position. Kurt served as Summit County Clerk since 2016.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of the 33rd Ohio House District,” Galonski said in a statement. “I am resigning, but I will continue to serve the public as the Summit County Clerk of Courts — where I will always work to put people first.”

House Democrats will announce a plan to fill her seat in the coming days, as well as naming a new assistant whip, according to officials.

Galonski has filed to run for a full term as clerk in the November election, according to the Summit County Board of Elections. Two Republicans, Katie Reed and Napoleon Rodgers Jr., have also field to run. Summit County Council President Veronica Sims is running unopposed for Galonski’s House seat.

Before serving in the Ohio House, Galonski was a magistrate for the Summit County Court of Common Pleas in the domestic relations and juvenile courts, according to House Democrats. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Akron and her Bachelor of Science in psychology from Emory University.

