Ohio Sewer District's quirky online post generates a heartfelt response

Published January 12, 2024 at 7:45 AM EST
John Gonzalez of the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has spearheaded their unique social media outreach, including recording a voicemail message which has become a phenomenon. (Ygal Kaufman/Ideastream Public Media)
You might not expect people to open up about their problems and concerns to a sewer utility company, but that’s just what happened after the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District posted a vague online message before Christmas.

Josh Boose of Ideastream in Cleveland reports.

Ygal Kaufman also contributed to this report.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

