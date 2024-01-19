© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to see weather-related school closings and delays.

Haley wants a 'strong' finish in New Hampshire

Published January 19, 2024 at 8:06 AM EST

Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Celeste Headlee discuss the latest political news, including why GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley may be seeking to lower expectations on how she’ll do in the New Hampshire primary next week, and whether lawmakers will agree on an immigration deal next week.

Rick Klein is the political director for ABC News. Francesca Chambers is a White House correspondent for USA Today.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.