Bill sent to governor trying to torpedo Gary lawsuit against gun makers, sellers

Indiana Republicans are interfering in a lawsuit by the city of Gary against gun manufacturers and sellers.

Legislation sent to the governor Tuesday is intended to end that lawsuit and ban any community in the state from suing the gun industry ever again.

Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) said the state — through the attorney general — should be the only one responsible for bringing government suits against gun makers and sellers.

There are two narrow exceptions in HB 1235. Local governments could sue over a breach of contract or a warranty issue — if, for instance, they bought guns that turned out to be defective.

Jeter said the Senate added the other exception.

“Which was for ordinance violations,” Jeter said. “So, also now would allow political subdivisions to enforce their own ordinances on these entities. I think it’s a reasonable approach.”

Rep. Vernon Smith (D-Gary said the bill is wrong.

“I’m tired of Gary being dogged out, kicked to the curb,” Smith said. “Ignored, misused.”

Final passage in the House was largely along party lines.

