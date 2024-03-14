© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ohio agencies have prepared for months for upcoming solar eclipse

WYSO | By Renee Wilde
Published March 14, 2024 at 3:35 PM EDT
The August 17, 2017 solar eclipse in totality taken in Idaho by Brian Kent.
Brian Kent
/
YouTube
A still from a series of images of the August 17, 2017 solar eclipse taken in Idaho by Brian Kent.

Preparing for the April 8 eclipse means more than having your eclipse glasses at the ready.

State agencies have been coordinating for months to make the event safe for drivers.

The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next total solar eclipse in Ohio will be in the year 2099. With the crowds expected to flood the path of totality for this historic event, authorities have several tips to prepare for the event.

1. Plan will you will be watching (and don't pick the side of the road).

Sgt. Tyler Ross with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that there are many great places to view the eclipse, but the side of the road isn’t one of them, so have a plan for a designated viewing location beforehand.

“Remember stopping along the sides of the roads or exit ramps is prohibited and is also unsafe," Ross said. "So don’t stop on the side of highways, don’t stop on exit ramps, don’t stop in rest areas - those are where truckers, they have drivetime hours and need to stop, so stay out of those areas.”

ODOT is treating the solar eclipse like a major travel holiday and restricting roadwork and reducing the size of active work zones as much as possible to accommodate the extra traffic.

However that isn’t possible on 1-75 through Cincinnati and Dayton, which could lead to congestion in the Miami Valley region.

Also vulnerable to congestion are 1-70/71 in downtown Columbus, 1-70 in Zanesville, 1-475 on the southwest side of Toledo and several projects in the Akron metro area on 1-76,1-77 and SR 8.

2. Have a game plan for traffic.

The highway patrol warned that traffic snarls could happen as hundreds of thousands of people try to leave the area at the same time after the eclipse has passed.

Officials urged motorists to keep their gas tank full.

3. Bring your patience and the right supplies.

State leaders also advised drivers have a game plan in place if stranded in traffic.

“Before heading out to your destination make a preparedness kit for your vehicle and include items like paper maps, snacks, drinks, cash, a cell phone charger, blankets and certainly remember to pack your patience in your emergency preparedness kit as well," said Phillip Clayton with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

Governor Mike DeWine signed Executive Order 2024-04D that directs all state departments and agencies to be ready and prepared to ensure the health and safety of all Ohioans and visitors before, during, and after the eclipse.

Find more information at eclipse.ohio.gov.
Renee Wilde
Renee Wilde was part of the 2013 Community Voices class, allowing her to combine a passion for storytelling and love of public radio. She started out as a volunteer at the radio station, creating the weekly WYSO Community Calendar and co-producing Women’s Voices from the Dayton Correctional Institution - winner of the 2017 PRINDI award for best long-form documentary. She also had the top two highest ranked stories on the WYSO website in one year with Why So Curious features. Renee produced WYSO’s series County Lines which takes listeners down back roads and into small towns throughout southwestern Ohio, and created Agraria’s Grounded Hope podcast exploring the past, present and future of agriculture in Ohio through a regenerative lens. Her stories have been featured on NPR, Harvest Public Media and Indiana Public Radio.
