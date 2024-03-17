DeWine declares state of emergency in 11 counties following tornadoes

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergencySunday for the 11 counties impacted by last week's severe weather.

DeWine is also mobilizing the Ohio National Guard to assist in Logan County. TheFriday morning tornadoesand storms killed three people and sent others to the hospital, while causing significant damage to homes and businesses.

The counties under the state of emergency include:



Auglaize

Crawford

Darke

Delaware

Hancock

Licking

Logan

Mercer

Miami

Richland

Union

The declaration orders all relevant state departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel as necessary to assist in the response and recovery effort.

DeWine's office stated agencies providing support include the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Ohio Department of Administrative Services.

In addition, DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to help Logan County officials with the clean up of storm debris on public property.

A team from the 200th REDHORSE Squadron was deployed to Logan County Sunday morning to assess what support is needed.

