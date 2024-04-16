Playhouse Square announces 2024-25 Broadway season

There's something a little familiar about the next Broadway season at Playhouse Square. A pair of film adaptations, two jukebox musicals and three Tony Award-winners are coming to the nation's second-largest theater district.

The season opens with "A Beautiful Noise," weaving together Neil Diamond's life and work.

"There are songs that you know and you've heard and are on the radio," said David Greene, senior vice president of programming at Playhouse Square. "But the way that the stories have been put together, it's a much different experience than some of the jukebox musicals of the past."

Greene said that also applies to "& Juliet," coming in March.

"Those who grew up in the '90s and 2000s, well, this is their music," he said.

The musical features the songwriting of Max Martin, who has written for the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and others. Greene called the story, focusing on Juliet's self-discovery, "clever." Prior to "& Juliet," Playhouse Square will present three productions with more familiar stories.

In November, it's a stage adaptation of Billy Wilder's classic film "Some Like it Hot."

"It'll feel like a revival, but it's not," Greene said. "It's brand new with original material. Matthew Lopez and Amber Ruffin took the book and mixed it up a bit."

That's followed in January by "Life of Pi," an adaptation of Ang Lee's 2012 film based on the 2001 book. Greene called the technical achievements "jaw-dropping."

"The visual effects are awe-inspiring and will leave the audiences in Cleveland spellbound," he said. "The scenic designs, the sound, the lighting, the projections and... the puppets in the show are the stars."

"Life of Pi" won three Tonys last year, for scenic design, lighting and sound. It will be followed in Cleveland by "Parade," based on the 1915 lynching of Jewish-American Leo Frank. The original production won two Tonys for music in 1999. Last year, it was recognized with Tonys for Best Direction and Best Revival.

"What's really special about this production is that... it really focuses on the heart of this story," he said. "It brings the physical production down and puts the focus on the music and the story. It's edgy, it's profound, it's a thought-provoking story that is, unfortunately, a true story."

David Greene, Playhouse Square's senior vice president for programming, said the technical effects in "Life of Pi" were "jaw-dropping." Salma Qarnain (left), Rowan Magee and puppeteer Celia Mei Rubin star in the Tony-winning production.

“Shucked” was nominated for nine Tonys last year, and it brings the music of country hitmakers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally to Playhouse Square.

“It is two-and-a-half hours of sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with a full theater and just laughing continuously,” Greene said. “When I saw it on Broadway, I immediately texted the agent on my way back to the hotel and asked for the script because I thought these jokes would last me a lifetime, especially with my kids.”

The season closes with “Kimberly Akimbo,” the most-celebrated show of last year. It won the Tony triple crown of Best Musical, Best Book and Best Original Score. The tragicomedy tells the story of a teenager who is rapidly aging. Greene said closing the season with a show that has dramatic overtones is not a risk.

“People will come out feeling hopeful,” he said. “It’s not a downer. It is an absolutely well-written, well-performed musical that people will remember.”

Many Broadway Series performances are preceded by “Broadway Buzz,” free pre-show talks hosted by Cleveland theater pioneer Joe Garry.

Tickets for the upcoming season are available now to subscribers, and individual tickets will be available for purchase at future dates closer to the show openings.



2024-2025 KeyBank Broadway Series

"A Beautiful Noise"

October 8–27, 2024



"Some Like it Hot"

November 5–24, 2024

"Life of Pi"

January 7-26, 2025

"Parade"

February 4–23, 2025

"& Juliet"

March 4–23, 2025

"Shucked"

April 22–May 11, 2025

"Kimberly Akimbo"

July 15–August 3, 2025