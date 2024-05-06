What do poll workers do to help elections? One election official explains their importance

What do poll workers do to help elections? Some members of our audience were curious.

Destry Richey is the Cass County clerk. She said poll workers help out at voting centers on election days and provide important information to voters.

“Poll workers – they are pretty much, I would like to say, the spine or the backbone of elections, because without them they don't run,” Richey said. “We need them to man our vote centers.”

Richey said they open and close voting centers, and assist Hoosier voters by answering questions. She said there are minimal requirements to become a poll worker.

“You need to really know how to read English and be able to help, them with the equipment if necessary,” Richey said. There is training that they go through. And then they–then they help out.”

She said that poll workers are in contact with voter registration offices to ensure they are able to answer any other questions that come up on election day.

“If ever a poll worker has a question, the voter registration office is open. While the polls are happening. So there's a phone. They all have phones, and so they can call us with any questions that they have, and we make ourselves available,”Richey said.

Richey said anyone interested in becoming a poll worker for future elections should reach out to the voter registration office in their county.

