© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Wait Wait' for July 27, 2024: With Not My Job guest Kathleen Hanna

Published July 26, 2024 at 2:09 PM EDT
Kathleen Hanna of The Julie Ruin performs onstage at the 2016 Panorama NYC Festival - Day 2 at Randall's Island on July 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Kathleen Hanna of The Julie Ruin performs onstage at the 2016 Panorama NYC Festival - Day 2 at Randall's Island on July 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Kathleen Hanna and panelists Meredith Scardino, Peter Grosz, and Mo Rocca Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Momala Takes Over; Assigned Seats Are Back; And The Heat Is On

The Olympic Torch Reporch

Our Summer Olympics Preview

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone committing an office faux pas, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna on Hanna-Barbera

Punk icon Kathleen Hanna plays our game called, “Kathleen Hanna Meet Hannah-Barbera.” Three questions about the animation studio.

Panel Questions

Hide Your Receipts; VR Meets ER; Avocado Apologies

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Situation Room Cocktails; Burrito Bird; Hopped Up Sharks

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big story out of the Paris Olympic Games

Copyright 2024 NPR