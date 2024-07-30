James Michaels named new leader of Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired

The Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired has a new leader.

The governor and the school’s board this week appointed James Michaels as the new superintendent.

Michaels is a graduate from the School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. He also previously worked there and served as a board member. For the last 26 years, he worked at Bosma Enterprises, including as its vice president of programs. Bosma is one of the largest nonprofits in the Midwest serving blind and visually impaired people.

Michaels will replace James Durst, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Durst served as principal and then superintendent of the school for more than 30 years.

The Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired has more than 100 students that study on its campus in Indianapolis and also directly supports more than 300 students in school districts around the state.

