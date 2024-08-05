© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Indiana launches All-Payer Claims Database, aims to provide greater transparency in health care

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 5, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
A screenshot of the All-Payer Claims Database website.
Screenshot of apcd.idoi.in.gov
State lawmakers directed the Indiana Department of Insurance to create the All-Payer Claims Database in 2020.

Hoosiers can now get an idea of how much individual medical procedures cost in Indiana, including average prices at various hospitals.

That’s because of the launch of the All-Payer Claims Database, found at apcd.idoi.in.gov.

Lawmakers directed the Indiana Department of Insurance to create the database four years ago. The agency last year partnered with Onpoint Health Data, a company based in Maine, to build the site before finally launching it now.

The database allows you to choose from a list of medical procedures, select a health insurance provider and your zip code to find the average cost and out-of-pocket expenses for the procedure.

The site also includes a quality rating for the health care facilities.

The data is still limited — information on certain procedures isn’t available for each individual insurance provider, or each individual hospital based on insurance provider.

But Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy Beard said the database can be an “invaluable tool” in helping consumers make data-driven decisions.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
