Planning Commission approves 9-month extension for temporary data center regulations

The Cincinnati Planning Commission voted Friday to extend temporary regulations for new and expanding data centers for another nine months. The measure now heads to City Council for a public hearing and a vote.

Officials first established the temporary rules about a month ago, for an initial period of three months.

City Planner Sophia Ferries-Rowe says the Department of Planning and Engagement has started work on a zoning study.

"The first purpose of the zoning study is to define 'data center' in the Cincinnati zoning code, because there is currently no explicit definition of data centers. There is no consistent way to review data centers that seek permits for construction or expansion within the city," Ferries-Rowe said. "Additionally, the study will result in policy recommendations, especially as it relates to the Cincinnati zoning code and which districts may be suitable for a data center use."

The measure is an Interim Development Control (IDC) Overlay District.

"It does not stop development of data centers," Ferries-Rowe said. "However, it requires an additional review by the City Planning Commission for any building permits, certificates of compliance or certificates of appropriateness for data centers to ensure compatibility."

During the review process, the City Planning Commission will consider several factors:



Neighborhood compatibility and community character

Zoning

Power and utility coordination

Water use and availability

Stormwater management

Guidelines adopted by Council for the district

Conformity to any neighborhood, urban design or other plan adopted by Council

Consistency with any proposed zoning amendments

Adverse effects on access to the property by public services, traffic conditions, sonic impacts, air quality, etc.

Public benefits

What happens next

City Council must hold a public hearing before voting on the IDC extension. That will be scheduled for the Housing and Growth Committee. A spokesperson for Committee Chair Mark Jeffreys says the public hearing will likely be scheduled for March 31.

If the extension passes a committee vote, it will move to full City Council for a final vote.

If approved, the temporary regulations would go through February 2027.

