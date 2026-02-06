-
The Cincinnati Planning Commission approved a temporary additional review process. City Council will vote next week.
Half a dozen Democrats in the Ohio Senate say they are getting ready to introduce extensive legislation targeting data centers.
As of 2024, 525 data centers were located in eight states around the Great Lakes region. That's a fifth of the nation's data centers and hundreds more are planned.
Some environmental advocates say they're concerned the change will fast-track wastewater permits for data centers while leaving out reviews that ensure public health and safety.
Butler County's proposed data centers spur concerns from residents and business owners.
Kentucky lawmakers plan to address data centers in the upcoming session, as utilities seek more power generation to serve them and locals fight new projects.
While the two Butler County projects have support from some government leaders, some residents say they’re worried about environmental consequences and energy use.
How tech companies and government officials handle local impacts will shape the industry's future in the U.S.