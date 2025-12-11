What does a data center in your backyard mean for your utility bill?

Data centers are big business in the United States. U.S. spending on data center construction hit a record high of $40 million per year in 2025, according to a Bank of America Global Research report citing Census data.

Central Ohio is emerging as a data center hot spot, with operators attracted to the area because of tax incentives and readily available land.

In Butler County, proposals for data centers in Hamilton and Trenton are drawing pushback from residents concerned for a number of reasons, including fears that their utility bills might increase.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the data center boom and what it could mean for residents and business owners across the region.

Guests:



Ellen Thomas, senior reporter, Business Insider

Isabel Nissley, environment reporter, WVXU

Jay Kidd, business owner and resident of Hamilton

