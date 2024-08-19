Ohio State President Ted Carter talks campus protests, safety as school year kicks off

Speaking to what has been deemed the largest freshman class in Ohio State University’s history, President Walter “Ted” Carter, Jr., reminded students that this year, they’ll be challenged with new ideas and new points of view.

“As we share our views, it’s important to do so with civility and respect, a skill that will serve you well on all of our campuses,” Carter said during Monday morning’s convocation at the Schottenstein Center at OSU’s Main Campus.

Carter took the reins at OSU in January. He will now oversee the growing university as it welcomes an incoming class estimated to include more than 9,000 students strong.

First Amendment rights - with rules

Before the convocation, Carter told WOSU and members of the media that he understands emotions are running high with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the presidential election this November.

Last school year saw many pro-Palestinian protests on campus, including a sizeable one in April where more than three dozen people were arrested for alleged criminal trespassing. The Columbus City Attorney offered plea deals to the protesters in July.

Carter said that this year, the university is implementing an academic program called “Listen, Learn, Discuss,” aimed at allowing students to have a dialogue and to share their opinions. The program lists upcoming workshops in September that focus on difficult conversations surrounding the 2024 election.



Carter said that the university wants students to continue to exercise their First Amendment rights.

“We not only want them to have a voice, we want them to know their voices are heard. Now, that said, we do have some rules,” Carter said.

Carter said rules remain “basically the same” as last school year, meaning students will not be allowed to camp overnight in gathering spaces on campus, and cannot use “language that incites violence,” Cater explained.

“I just can’t provide the security force to protect our students to spend overnight,” Carter said.

Expanding security on campus

Speaking more broadly about security on and near campus – something Carter has made a priority in his short tenure at Ohio State – he said the university has hired more police.

Carter listed the current roster of 75 Ohio State University police officers. He also said the university has added more cameras, with more than 5,000 operating on and near campus, including license plate-reading cameras.



“Everything we do here is to make sure that our students not only are safe, but feel safe,” Carter said.

Diversity, equity, inclusion

Turning to the issue of diversity, equity and inclusion, Carter lauded the diversity on campus that is “so much more” than the color of a person’s skin. He highlighted incoming first-generation students, non-traditional students like single parents, and “geographic diversity” of students.

“At the end of the day, it’s about diversity of thought. And we want our students to come here and have a wide range of ideas expressed to them,” Carter said.

When asked about legislative attempts to regulate DEI initiatives, Carter admitted Ohio State is “something of a bureaucracy,” and didn’t say whether the university would downsize, keep, or expand it’s DEI programs. He only said the university looks for ways to be more efficient.