Akron will pay $1.36M to be Cleveland Browns' official university

The University of Akron is paying at least $1.36 million over the next four years to be the “official" university of the Cleveland Browns through a new exclusive agreement, according to a copy of the university’s contract with football team.

The university and Browns in a press release Friday said both parties will benefit from the agreement, including through student internship opportunities with the Browns and special projects between the two organizations in which students can participate for credit.

“This is a touchdown for both organizations,” R.J. Nemer, president of the University of Akron, said in the release. “Given the prominence of professional sports in our region and the comprehensive educational programs we offer at UA, we're creating a pipeline of talent and jobs that is of net benefit for our entire region and beyond.”

“Select Browns personnel” will be able to continue their education at the University of Akron at an unidentified discount, according to the contract, while the Browns and the university will also participate in a joint service project through the “Browns Give Back Movement.”

“In the coming weeks and months, the integrated partnership will be featured across Browns and UA channels - through events, digital content, social media, game-day coverage and more,” the release reads. “Zips can expect events held at both Cleveland Browns Stadium and the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea.”

The University of Akron also gains rights to use the Cleveland Browns’ trademarks and logos to advertise and market itself, according to the contract, although the Browns would need to approve anything prior to its use. There will also be a special sports business program in partnership with the team at the university “for student exposure to the business operations of a professional sports team.”

Other benefits of the partnership for the University of Akron include:



Advertisements for the university on the game clock and video board each game, as well as digital and mobile ads.

Three preseason TV features for the University of Akron on the Browns’ local partner TV station, along with more than 100 radio spots.

Four season tickets and use of a game suite for a single game (along with 14 tickets for that game), along with $1,250 food and beverage credit

Use of space at the CrossCounty Mortgage Campus or stadium for five private events per year, including up to $7,500 each of food/beverages and staffing costs.

A one-time “custom training camp experience” for 100 guests to watch a Browns training camp practice. Also passes for 20 for a “training camp VIP experience."

Membership with the Browns Business Alliance for the Browns' "premium corporate and hospitality sponsors."

The Browns will also be allowed to sell merchandise at a “pop-up shop or similar activation space” at a University of Akron event.

“We are pleased to join forces with The University of Akron and use this partnership to expose students to possible education and career growth opportunities in the sports industry,” Haslam Sports Group Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Nikolaus said in the release. "One of our goals as an organization is to have an impact in the Northeast Ohio community and we look forward to witnessing this collaboration achieve its full potential."

While the base cost of the agreement for the university is $325,000 for the 2024 football season, the cost increases to $334,750 in 2025, $344,792 in the next year, and $355,136 in the 2027 season, the final year. Plus, the fee per-year increases the better the Browns perform on the field: an additional 10% for a wild card game at the stadium; an additional 12% if the divisional playoff is at the stadium; 15% if the AFC (American Football Conference) championship is at the stadium; and an additional 5% in general for each away playoff game. However, the total post-season fees aren’t allowed to go above an additional $75,000 per year, the contract notes.

The agreement is "exclusive" in that it makes the University of Akron the only "school/university" in the region with the rights to use the Browns' trademarks for advertising, according to the contract, although it excludes "specialty post-graduate programs/schools."