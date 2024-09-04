Lilly Endowment gives $50 million to Indiana State Parks for improvements, enhancements statewide

Indiana State Parks will receive $50 million from the Lilly Endowment to improve and enhance facilities statewide.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner said Lilly will help power improvements to help better serve campers.

“Thank you for seeing Indiana State Parks as the Hoosier treasures that they are — a place worth investing our time, our talent and our treasure,” Bortner said.

Lilly Endowment Vice President for Community Development Ronni Kloth said the investment will ensure state parks continue to help make Indiana a “desirable place to live, work, play and visit.”

“Including campground improvements, playground replacements, historic structure repairs and efforts to make the parks more accessible to individuals with physical impairments,” Kloth said.

Half of the money will go towards Prophetstown State Park in Tippecanoe County. It will include the creation of a heritage area with a Native American village recreation.

Miami Tribe of Oklahoma Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Logan York said that work will be done in partnership with indigenous tribes.

“Today, we join with you to celebrate this great place of the Shawnee and the Miami and other nations and to say mihši-neewe — that is, thank you very much — for the unprecedented opportunities provided through this tremendous donation,” York said.

The funding breakdown for the grant, according to the Department of Natural Resources:

$25 million for the statewide system:



Campground improvements, $10 million

More campsites will be upgraded to be full-service, with electricity, water, and sewer connections to better serve today’s campers.

Playground replacements, $11 million

Playgrounds across Indiana State Parks will be renovated and repaired to address aging equipment and improve accessibility.

Historic structure repairs, $3 million

Historic stone and log structures, retaining walls, and stone staircases that were built in the 1930s will receive masonry repairs and accessibility improvements.

Motorized wheelchairs, $1 million

Motorized wheelchairs will enable individuals to access trails that might otherwise be inaccessible. Several state parks have these chairs, and some need to be replaced or repaired. Funding will place more motorized chairs across state parks.

$25 million for Prophetstown State Park



Campground development, $15 million

Development will include the addition of more than 120 new full-service campsites, doubling the size of the existing campground in order to meet high demand.

Prophetstown Heritage Area, $8 million

The area will feature facilities such as a visitors center, outdoor exhibits, and a recreated Native American village. Developed in consultation with federally recognized tribes, these facilities will support the inclusion of Native American history and ways of life associated with the site, along with interpretation of the park’s natural resources.

Trail development, $1 million

New trails will be developed to support greater accessibility for visitors to explore the natural and cultural features of the park.

Aquatic center restoration and enhancement, $1 million

Upgrades to the pool and other water features will be made to enhance guest experiences.

The Lilly Endowment also provides funding to Indiana Public Broadcasting News.

