R&B and funk legend Frankie Beverly dies at 77

R&B and funk legend Frankie Beverly has died. Sidney Madden of NPR Music has this appreciation.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEFORE I LET GO")

MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY: (Vocalizing).

SIDNEY MADDEN, BYLINE: For over 50 years, Frankie Beverly's voice kept fans dancing.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

FRANKIE BEVERLY: That is unquestionably the favorite part of this whole thing to me.

MADDEN: That's Beverly in an interview with NPR in 2005.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEFORE I LET GO")

MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY: (Singing) You made me happy. This you can bet.

MADDEN: With Maze, the singer-songwriter found the most joy in leading audiences in two-steps and hip swings, while performing hits like "Joy And Pain," "Silky Soul" and this one, "Southern Girl."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

BEVERLY: When you're cooking, it starts cooking. It doesn't matter how many people is in the room. It's just a special thing. It's probably the most powerful form of art.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SOUTHERN GIRL")

MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY: (Singing) Came along and heard my song. Southern girl.

MADDEN: Born in Philadelphia in 1946, Frankie Beverly found his power early in life by singing in the church. Beverly founded the group Raw Soul in 1970. And when the outfit relocated from the East Coast to San Francisco, Beverly and his bandmates caught the attention of an R&B icon - Marvin Gaye. Beverly credits the Motown legend with renaming the band to Maze and giving the group its big break by inviting them out on tour.

BEVERLY: And to befriend him and become almost like a little brother to him was just more than I ever thought would happen - just a guy that being around is going to change the way you do things.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SILKY SOUL")

MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY: (Singing) Do you remember that special one?

MADDEN: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly released its self-titled debut album in 1977, and the group's been stalwarts for flower children and funk fans ever since. The music of Maze has connected generations and genres, too. The band's music has been sampled in hip hop and R&B. And in 2018, Beyonce breathed new life into one of their most iconic songs - "Before I Let Go," the 1981 bouncy cookout classic.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEFORE I LET GO")

BEYONCE: (Singing) I would never, never, never, never, never, never, never, never let you go before I go.

MADDEN: Earlier this year, Frankie Beverly announced he'd be retiring from touring. During one of the band's last performances with him in July, at Essence Festival, Beverly was moved to tears as the crowd gave him a standing ovation one last time before they let go.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BEVERLY: Thank you for this love, and thank you for caring. And I'm going to make you proud of me.

MADDEN: Frankie Beverly was 77 years old.

Sidney Madden, NPR Music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEFORE I LET GO")

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEFORE I LET GO")

MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY: (Singing) I want to make sure I'm right, girl, before I let go.

