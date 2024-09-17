DeWine urges Springfield parents to send students back to school

This afternoon, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reassured Springfield residents they have his full support and urged parents to send their children back to school.

DeWine spent this morning touring several schools with First Lady Fran DeWine, Springfield City Schools Superintendent Robert Hill and others.

He said he was very impressed with all of the students and they appeared eager to learn. He also assured parents all current safety measures will continue.

“We will have troopers very visible," DeWine said. "Troopers will go through the building before anyone enters the building to make sure there is no problem. Again, we have not had one of the threats that have been anything but unfounded. All have been unfounded.”

More than 30 troopers are patrolling the schools, along with two bomb sniffing dogs roaming throughout the city.

Additionally, Hope, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Therapy dog, went with DeWine as he visited kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade, and gym classes. Hope visited Springfield City Hall employees yesterday.

The district has more than 7,000 students.

Attendance is down because some parents are keeping children home out of fear of the recent bomb threats.

DeWine also said the state is working with the district to offer funding for mental health support to students and staff.

According to federal investigators, since last Thursday, Springfield has gotten more than 30 bomb threats via email and social media.

