Jury finds ex-Columbus police officer Adam Coy guilty in 2020 murder of Andre Hill

A Franklin County jury found former Columbus police officer Adam Coy guilty on charges of murder, reckless homicide and felonious assault.

Coy shot and killed Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, inside an Oberlin Drive garage in December 2020.

The jury began deliberating Thursday morning, and returned with their verdict on Monday afternoon.

Coy's attorneys had argued Coy mistakenly thought Hill was holding a gun in a hand that he couldn't see well. Hill was actually holding his keys. They told the jury Coy's mistake was in good faith and in line with what he had been trained to do and trained others to do, in order to protect his life on the job.

Defense attorney Mark Collins told the jury in closing arguments that prosecutors didn't show why Coy would have shot an unarmed man if he didn't think his life was in danger. Collins said Coy had to make a split-second decision, and that he made a tragic mistake.

During closing arguments, Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Anthony Pierson Pierson told the jury prosecutors didn't have to prove a motive for the killing, just that Coy killed Hill, and wasn't justified in doing so. That Coy acted objectively unreasonable, and therefore outside the scope of his duties as a police officer.

During the trial, jurors heard from two defense experts who testified in support of Coy's actions, and a prosecutor expert who said Coy acted unreasonably.

When Judge Stephen McIntosh read the jury's verdict, Hill's family and supporters reacted with tears and expressed joy.

Hill's sisters Shawna Barnett and Michelle Hairston said they are relieved the trial is over. Barnett says she thinks this sends a message to police departments.

"It's time to stop. It's time to stop. It's time to bring everything to a stop and make everything fair. Today was fair. Justice spoke and we got what we wanted. And we got what was fair and right," Barnett said.

Barnett said if Hill were alive, he'd be glad that justice prevailed.

"He would be glad that the truth was heard. And it wasn't covered up. There were no distractions. He would be happy that the outcome was what it was," Barnett said.

The trial was delayed several times while Coy was being treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Coy's bond was revoked and he is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 25. at 9 a.m. Prosecutors asked for expedited sentencing, while Collins asked for two to three weeks until sentencing, because Coy is still taking medicine to treat his cancer diagnosis.

Fraternal Order of Police President Brian Steel said the union doesn't believe Coy was able to get a fair trial in Franklin County. He says the verdict sends a different message to police.

"Your split second decision can now be led to murder. It is absolutely insane. And we are... we are shocked by it," Steel said.

Steel said political influence and bias impacted the trial. He pointed to a $10 million settlement Columbus City Council paid to Hill's family and the city naming a community center gym after Hill.

Steel said he doesn't think Coy will survive in prison.

"Mr. Coy is dying. He will die in prison. There's no win here. There's no silver lining. Right? Mr. Hill is dead. Mr. Coy is a dying man. The whole entire situation was an absolute tragedy," Steel said.

Collins, Coy's defense attorney, said he thought the verdict was devastating. He said Coy was shaken by the verdict.

"Very disappointed, you know, that the jury reached the decision they did in their minds. It's a just verdict, whether I disagree with it or not. And that's part of our justice system," Collins said.

Collins didn't rule out appealing the verdict.

"That jury worked hard. I'm sure they did the best they could. And any time a jury reaches a verdict, it's a just verdict. I completely disagree with it. But I don't get to change it," Collins said.