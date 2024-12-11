Guardians trade defensive wizard Giménez for much needed pitching

In a surprise move on the eve of Major League Baseball’s winter meetings, the Cleveland Guardians dealt second baseman Andrés Giménez and reliever Nick Sandlin to the Toronto Blue Jays, then sent a player they received in exchange, infielder Spencer Horwitz, to Pittsburgh for a much-needed starting pitcher and two others.

Giménez was acquired by the Guardians as part of the Francisco Lindor blockbuster trade with the New York Mets in January 2021.

Ideastream Public Media's sports commentator Terry Pluto called Tuesday's trade painful.

“He's really the best defensive second baseman I've ever seen in a Cleveland uniform," Pluto said. "Robbie Alomar had that distinction before him. On top of that, (Giménez) steals bases."

Cleveland sent the three-time Gold Glove second baseman, along with Sandlin, a relief pitcher, to the Blue Jays in exchange for Horwitz and outfielder Nick Mitchell. Hours later, the Guardians shipped Horwitz to the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-handed starter Luis Ortiz and minor league lefties Michael Kennedy and Josh Hartle.

Pluto said what drove the deal is a seven-year, $106 million contract extension Giménez signed with Cleveland in the spring of 2023.

“They thought, at that point, Giménez was going to maybe be something like almost another José Ramirez, where not only was he terrific defensively, but at that point he had hit 17 homers and thought he was going to hit for more power,” Pluto said.

But the following two seasons, Pluto said Giménez settled into being around a .250 hitter with about 10 home runs.

“Well, while the defense continued to get better and better and better to the point where it's sensational, they were looking at over the next five years, they were going to have to pay him over $90 million,” Pluto said.

Pluto said another factor is Travis Bazzana. Cleveland selected the 22-year-old star second baseman from Oregon State with the No. 1 overall pick in the July 14th draft — the first ever for the franchise. Bazzana spent last season at Class A Lake County.

“Next year, in 2025, they'll probably be looking for a second baseman for one year," Pluto said. "They'll look at a guy named Juan Brito, a prospect that I like that played at Triple-A. He's a second baseman (who) hit 21 homers. They (also) have Angel Martinez while they're waiting for Travis Bazzana to play a little bit more in the minors."

Ortiz, the pitcher coming from Pittsbugh, fills a need for the Guardians.

“Ortiz is 25 years old, he's a hard throwing right-handed starting pitcher," Pluto said. "As we know, the Guardians are looking for starting pitchers like most teams are. The Pirates are one of the few teams in baseball, they kind of have extras (and) they've been desperate for a first baseman.”

Ortiz could slide immediately into a starting slot after going 7-6 with a 3.32 ERA last season.

“In fact, on August 31st, he pitched in Cleveland for the Pirates," Pluto said. "He pitched six innings, scoreless, allowed one hit."

Last week, the team re-signed ace Shane Bieber, but he may not be ready to pitch until July after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

News of the Giménez trade sent shockwaves throughout the fan base on social media Tuesday night.

“I understand (the trade), but I absolutely hated it," Pluto said. "I loved watching (Giménez) play. I really did. They’re bold, that's the one thing to understand about the Guardians. They don't worry whether the fans are going to like it or not. They're trying to just put together the best team possible."

The trade came on the heels of the Guardians announcing that their popular annual “Guards Fest” will not take place in 2025. The team plans to bring the festival back following the 2026 season and then hold it every three years.

"In terms of the P.R. (public relations) battle, they lost it this week," Pluto said. "That's for sure."