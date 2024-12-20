Indiana Medicaid director to step down in early 2025

Indiana’s Medicaid director will resign in early 2025. The Family and Social Services Administration announced Friday Cora Steinmetz will step down after less than two years in the role.

Steinmetz was named Indiana’s Medicaid director in 2023 after working in a number of other senior operations roles in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration.

She was in charge of Indiana's response to the $1 billion Medicaid forecasting error presented last year to the State Budget Committee.

That response included a number of strategies, including changes to how the Medicaid forecast is prepared, increasing transparency measures and addressing the growth in the utilization of home- and community-based services.

Many of the “cost-containment” strategies focused on home- and community-based services housed under certain Medicaid waivers, including the current Health and Wellness and Pathways waivers.

Many of the changes implemented as a part of the response received criticism from lawmakers, advocates and people impacted by the strategies.

Earlier this week, Steinmetz presented this year’s Medicaid forecast. The latest Medicaid projection shows the changes that Steinmetz oversaw generated $348 million in savings, based on what the state would need to fund the program. However, Indiana underestimated how many people would remain in the Medicaid program after the end of the federal public health emergency.

That meant the program’s costs increased — and so the net savings to the state budget, between last December’s forecast and Tuesday’s update, is only $85 million.

Steinmetz also oversaw the implementation of the state’s new long-term care program for Medicaid members over the age of 60.

The Pathways for Aging program was already in development by the time Steinmetz took on her role. The goal was to address rising costs by switching long-term care for older Hoosiers to a managed care model overseen by three insurers. The program also hoped to make it easier for people with Medicaid and Medicare to navigate their coverage.

That implementation also received criticism from lawmakers, providers and Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.

In a statement, Steinmetz said her time leading Medicaid was “a rewarding and challenging experience.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have contributed to meaningful progress while serving alongside a passionate and purpose-driven team,” Steinmetz said.

The FSSA secretary said Steinmetz guided the agency through “unprecedented” challenges and it is “stronger, more resilient and ready for the future” as a result.

