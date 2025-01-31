New disciplinary charges filed against Attorney General Todd Rokita

Indiana’s attorney disciplinary commission has filed new discipline charges against Attorney General Todd Rokita.

The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission accuses the Republican official of dishonesty and making false statements to the Indiana Supreme Court.

In 2023, the state Supreme Court publicly reprimanded Rokita for his remarks about Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim. As part of that, the attorney general signed an affidavit admitting to violating professional conduct rules and accepting responsibility.

But in a statement following the reprimand, Rokita said he admitted to the misconduct to “save a lot of taxpayer money and distraction,” while maintaining he did nothing wrong.

The state disciplinary commission said that statement contradicts the signed affidavit and that Rokita’s statements since demonstrate his “lack of candor and dishonesty” to the Supreme Court. The commission is asking the court to discipline Rokita for professional misconduct.

The case could go before a hearing officer in a public hearing. Ultimately, the Indiana Supreme Court will decide whether Rokita will be disciplined.

In a statement, Rokita accused the disciplinary commission of trying to silence him. He said he never contradicted the Supreme Court’s reprimand and that the disciplinary process is being politically weaponized against him.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.