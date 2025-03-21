Weekly Statehouse update: Nonprofit hospitals, obscene performances, Lifeline Law expansion

A Senate committee advances a bill pressuring nonprofit hospitals to lower costs. Language banning government involvement in “obscene performances” gets added to an unrelated bill. And an expansion of the state’s Lifeline Law heads to the governor.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

HB 1004: Nonprofit hospitals

A Senate committee advanced a bill that would revoke the nonprofit status of hospitals if they charge more than 300 percent of their modified Medicare reimbursement rate for care. But HB 1004 faces an uncertain future in the Senate; many Republican members have philosophical objections to strict price controls like that.

SB 326: Offenses against children

A House committee added language to a bill, SB 326, that bans state and local government units from hosting or funding “obscene performances,” which are already defined in state law.

Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers), who’s behind the language, repeatedly refused to provide specific examples of what sort of performances are prompting the provision.

SB 74: Extension of lifeline law immunity

And the current Lifeline Law provides immunity from underage drinking charges for young people who seek police or medical help for someone else. But the person experiencing the medical issue doesn’t have the same immunity.

SB 74, which the House sent to the governor, would extend that protection.

